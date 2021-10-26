 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mark Alan Guerin
0 entries

Mark Alan Guerin

  • 0

Mark Alan Guerin, age 62, of Shepherd, MT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, surrounded by close family and friends. He was born in Erie, PA, on April 9, 1959. A Memorial Service will be held at the Heights Family Funeral Home at 733 West Wicks Lane, Billings, MT, on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 12 p.m. To view the full obit or leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News