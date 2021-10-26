Mark Alan Guerin, age 62, of Shepherd, MT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, surrounded by close family and friends. He was born in Erie, PA, on April 9, 1959. A Memorial Service will be held at the Heights Family Funeral Home at 733 West Wicks Lane, Billings, MT, on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 12 p.m. To view the full obit or leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Mark Alan Guerin
