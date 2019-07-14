Mark Alan Young, age 63, died June 25, 2019, surrounded by family.
Mark was born August 19, 1955, in Glasgow. His parents were Ralph and Olive Young (birth-parents) and stepfather Ed Phillips. He attended schools in Billings and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1972. Following Mark’s honorable discharge in 1976, he made his home in Bremerton, Washington. He married Jill Young in 1990 and gained an amazing step-son, Jake. In 1991 his beautiful daughter Sara Marie Young was born. In 2017, Mark retired from the US Department of Defense after working many years with the Naval Undersea Warfare Engineering Station (NUWES) in Keyport, Washington. He then moved back to Billings to be closer to family. His hobbies included photography and documenting life’s most precious moments in any notebook, napkin, or sticky note within reach. He was also an active trustee of the Bremerton Elks Club (1181). Mark will be remembered as a very kind-hearted and generous father, brother, and Bumpa who always put the needs of others before his own. He left behind endless memories we will all cherish forever including many “Mark-isms” to get us all through the day,
Survivors include his devoted and loving daughter, Sara Young (Jess); step-son, Jake Penwell (Amy, Joe, Abi, Jack) all of Billings; brother, Mike Young (Debbie & Roni) of Bremerton WA; sister, Tamara; brother, Scott Young (Vanessa) of Billings; former wife and best friend, Jill Young of Billings; and his Navy brothers and their families, Dan Ashworth of Idaho Falls, ID and Edwardo Gomez of Wichita, KS.
Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations made in Mark’s honor to the American Cancer Society. A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, July 28, 2019, at a family residence.
