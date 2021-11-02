It is with a great sense of sorrow that we share the passing of Mark Brian Dimich. He was a kind and gentle soul with a big heart. He was a brother as well as a brother-in-law, an uncle, and a cousin. Mark was 66 years old at the time of his passing.

Mark was a graduate of Billings Central High School and a member of the Elks Lodge. He was a lifelong learner and achieved many certificates in course work he took throughout his life – learning was important to him. He loved to read history, travel, and spend time with his family. In our family, he was the quiet one, the quite brother – until you got to know him, then he would open up and share with you his many travel adventures, hoping to entice you to also visit these places. And his laugh, he shared this infectious laugh often.