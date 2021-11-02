It is with a great sense of sorrow that we share the passing of Mark Brian Dimich. He was a kind and gentle soul with a big heart. He was a brother as well as a brother-in-law, an uncle, and a cousin. Mark was 66 years old at the time of his passing.
Mark was a graduate of Billings Central High School and a member of the Elks Lodge. He was a lifelong learner and achieved many certificates in course work he took throughout his life – learning was important to him. He loved to read history, travel, and spend time with his family. In our family, he was the quiet one, the quite brother – until you got to know him, then he would open up and share with you his many travel adventures, hoping to entice you to also visit these places. And his laugh, he shared this infectious laugh often.
Earlier in life he worked at Pepsi Cola where he had the opportunity to work with his family. Later Mark chose a different path in property management which he enjoyed. Mark's passions were always family and Pepsi. Mark was always there when family needed him. He was the one who took care of many family members. Through the years Mark developed a very special relationship with Julie which had great significance to both – a friendship truly from the heart. His care for family included the care of his mother for 17 years. There is a special place for him in heaven where he will continue to watch over her, Dad, and other family now in the arms of Angels.
Mark's attention to detail was legendary as he found things the rest of us would simply miss. Despite many health issues, he never complained – this being only one great lesson we've learned from him.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Mike Dimich Jr and Mary Lou Dimich. He is survived by his brother Mitchell Dimich, his wife Julie, and Julie's children Amy (Brandon) and Craig; his brother Mike Dimich, his wife Donna and Mike's daughter Marcy (Steven); cousin Tom Dimich and his wife Pam; as well as Cousin Diane Gorder and her husband Mark.
We will feel a void with his absence, but the memories are ours forever. Please submit donations of remembrance to Yellowstone Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
