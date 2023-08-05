Mark Edward Noennig was born on Nov. 19, 1947, in Minneapolis, to Herb and Edna Noennig. He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1966, where he was the president of his class. He received a BS in Aerospace/Mechanical Engineering from Montana State University in 1970. Upon graduation, he worked with Chevron Oil Company in San Francisco before deciding to go to law school. He received his JD from University of Montana in 1978. Soon after, he began his law career at Hendrickson & Bishop (later Hendrickson Law Firm), where he practiced up until the time of his death. He dearly loved the law, his partners and his clients.

Pain in Mark's back plagued him for many years starting in junior high. In 1996, he was finally diagnosed with Scheurman's disease and underwent a 13-hour surgery to his spine. After six months of intensive recovery, he was finally able to golf, which he loved! Unfortunately, over time, his back and nerve pain worsened, and he endured five more surgeries. He was the bravest of men.

He met Sharon Grubbs in 1984, and they worked side by side at Hendrickson for 32 years. What began as a fun friendship blossomed into a 38-year relationship. They skied, golfed, traveled, entertained and built two homes together. The real loves of Mark's life were his grandchildren, who filled him with pride and gave him the special name "Bumpa." Sharon and Mark surprised everyone by finally marrying on Dec. 31, 2012.

Mark was a quiet man who loved finding solutions to problems and talking politics with his friends. He jumped into politics himself in 2009 when he ran for the Legislature. He served two terms in the Montana House of Representatives, meeting lifelong friends and deepening his understanding of state government. After leaving the legislature, Mark continued to serve his community and state as the President of the Montana Board of Investments, Board President of the Family Tree, and Steering Committee member for the Yellowstone County Family Drug Court.

Mark was good, kind and honest, living his life by the Golden Rule. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jim Noennig. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Grubbs; stepchildren Jason Grubbs (Perrin) of Billings, Tennys Enders and Whitney Grubbs (Cris Moss), all of Portland, Oregon; his sister, Linda Geiger, of Lakewood, Colorado; brother, Dan Noennig, of Tucson, Arizona; brother, Russ Noennig (Evelyn) and sister-in-law Karina Noennig, all of Billings; and his beloved grandchildren, Henry Enders, Zora Enders, Max Moss, Ava Grubbs, Zoe Grubbs and Hazel Moss.

