Mark Evan Stevenson, 60, of Billings, passed away unexpectedly on July 12. Mark was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on July 27, 1961. After the family moved to several states, the family settled in Crystal Lake, Illinois, where Mark graduated high school in 1979. He went on to attend the University of Montana graduating in 1984 with an accounting degree. It was at the University of Montana where Mark met Barbara Thompson. They would marry in Billings in 1984.

After starting his professional career in Laurel and then Great Falls, his career took Barb and him to Lincoln City, Oregon, where both kids were born. Although life at the beach was good, they longed for Montana. In 1993, they returned to Billings, where he started working at what is now Red Tree CPA's. He eventually became a partner, where he took pride in helping his clients. He loved this business and all his partners and staff.

Mark's true love was spending time in the mountains, foothills, on a riverbank or wherever an elk, deer, pheasant, duck or anything huntable did roam. He loved time spent on a boat, 4-wheeler or in his truck with his hunting guys. The time he spent outdoors usually involved toys, tools, good food (chips) and a cold beer.

Anyone who knew Mark quickly knew he was a sports nut. He could rattle off names, dates and stats on any team. He was a member of the Griz Quarterback Club and put many miles on his vehicles getting to and from Missoula for football games. He followed all things Griz! He loved following all the Chicago teams, including Da Bears, Blackhawks, White Sox and his beloved Cubs.

He is survived by his beloved wife Barb and children Michael of Billings and Megan (fiancé Trevor Ford) of Seattle; mother Joyce Stevenson of Crystal Lake, Illinois; brothers Bryan of New Zealand and Thomas of Thailand; mother-in-law Jean Thompson of Billings; in-laws Rick and Martha Thompson and their children Greg Thompson and Laura Myers (husband Jesse) of Billings. He was preceded in death by his father Jim Stevenson and father-in-law Bill Thompson.

A funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at the First United Methodist Church, 2800 Fourth Ave. N., along with a celebration afterwards at his favorite hangout the Red Door. Because of Mark's love of sports, feel free to wear your favorite sport team attire.

Memorials in Mark's name can be made to Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation or Griz Athletics.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.