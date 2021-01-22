Mark Fry unexpectedly passed from this present life into the full presence, wonder and glory of Jesus Christ on Jan. 20, 2021. He was 64.

Mark left a legacy of love by how he lived his life. He embodied peace and a steady, never-rushed, never-wavering, always-at-ease way of thinking, living and relating. He selflessly exemplified what it means to be fully present in the moment with another person, genuinely seeing someone's attributes and contributions and then lifting their spirit with a timely word, crafted just for them and inspiring them to courageously move forward.

His no-nonsense wisdom in the moment transformed any confusion into clear perspective, always with a sense of humor and laughter that filled the room. We'll remember his wise, timely statements, like ‘Steady On' and ‘Don't hear what I'm not saying.'

Mark worked hard over the years to cultivate a sense of childlike playfulness, whether it was enjoying the beauty of nature, the thrill of catching abundant trout on his fishing reel, reading a book with a cup of coffee, making good food, smoking a cigar with friends, listening to his vinyl records, watching his son and daughter-in-law perform in ballet productions, and following and discussing all things sports, especially basketball coaches and players.