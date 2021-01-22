Mark Fry unexpectedly passed from this present life into the full presence, wonder and glory of Jesus Christ on Jan. 20, 2021. He was 64.
Mark left a legacy of love by how he lived his life. He embodied peace and a steady, never-rushed, never-wavering, always-at-ease way of thinking, living and relating. He selflessly exemplified what it means to be fully present in the moment with another person, genuinely seeing someone's attributes and contributions and then lifting their spirit with a timely word, crafted just for them and inspiring them to courageously move forward.
His no-nonsense wisdom in the moment transformed any confusion into clear perspective, always with a sense of humor and laughter that filled the room. We'll remember his wise, timely statements, like ‘Steady On' and ‘Don't hear what I'm not saying.'
Mark worked hard over the years to cultivate a sense of childlike playfulness, whether it was enjoying the beauty of nature, the thrill of catching abundant trout on his fishing reel, reading a book with a cup of coffee, making good food, smoking a cigar with friends, listening to his vinyl records, watching his son and daughter-in-law perform in ballet productions, and following and discussing all things sports, especially basketball coaches and players.
Mark was born to Jack and Yvonne Fry on Feb. 14, 1956, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He married Wenda Stedtfeld on June 6, 1979, in Waverly, Iowa. Mark received his Business and Economics Degree from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, and his Masters of Divinity Degree from Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota. He played professional basketball in Germany and Australia. He partnered with Wenda, his wife, serving two calls in pastoral ministry. Most recently he served as part-time Pastor of Joy Lutheran Church in Billings and as a Special Needs Assistant at Ponderosa Elementary School in Billings.
Mark joins his dad, Jack Fry, who preceded him in death. He leaves behind his mother, Yvonne Weideman; brother, Clark Fry (Sue); sister, Ann Gordon (Tom); wife, Wenda; daughter, Sydney Ridder (Nik); son, Adrian Fry (Jordan and granddaughter); beloved friend, Richard Cohen (Jae Sook); ‘daughter,' Inga Striezel; ‘son' Percy Stocker (Simone and Enya), and many other beloved family members and friends.
We will celebrate Mark's life at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Atonement Lutheran Church 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd., Billings. Masks are required to attend. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in memory of Mark Fry to Ballet West, 50 West 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.