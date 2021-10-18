Mark George Graham of Billings, Montana, born Feb. 6, 1952, passed into the loving arms of his Maker on Oct. 14, 2021, after losing the battle with Covid. Mark was born in Billings and raised in Roundup, Montana, by his parents Michael and Pheobe Graham.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sharon and brother John.

He is survived by his wife Lydia, a son Michael of Baltimore, Maryland and three daughters, Tina of San Diego, California, Amanda Graham of White River, South Dakota, and a stepdaughter, Nicole, of Florida.

Shortly after graduating from high school, Mark joined the Airforce and served for 21 years, retiring as a Master Sargent. In two separate deployments, he served for a total of seven years in Korea. Not long after retiring from the service, he was employed for 22 years in the Civil Service at Elsworth Airforce Base, South Dakota, doing the same work of communications and information technology, remaining there until his second retirement nearly four years ago.