Mark George Graham of Billings, Montana, born Feb. 6, 1952, passed into the loving arms of his Maker on Oct. 14, 2021, after losing the battle with Covid. Mark was born in Billings and raised in Roundup, Montana, by his parents Michael and Pheobe Graham.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sharon and brother John.
He is survived by his wife Lydia, a son Michael of Baltimore, Maryland and three daughters, Tina of San Diego, California, Amanda Graham of White River, South Dakota, and a stepdaughter, Nicole, of Florida.
Shortly after graduating from high school, Mark joined the Airforce and served for 21 years, retiring as a Master Sargent. In two separate deployments, he served for a total of seven years in Korea. Not long after retiring from the service, he was employed for 22 years in the Civil Service at Elsworth Airforce Base, South Dakota, doing the same work of communications and information technology, remaining there until his second retirement nearly four years ago.
He both loved and was dedicated to the military on behalf of our nation. Four years ago Mark and his wife Lydia returned to live in Billings, a “homecoming” as he called it. In recent years, he loved the challenge of solving difficult phone and computer problems for his friends and family. He will be remembered for always being willing to help.
A funeral service will be held at St Pius Catholic Church, on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. with viewing at 10 a.m. Internment will occur at 1 p.m. at the Veterans Cemetery in Laurel, Montana.
Viewing will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Smith's Funeral Home, 925 South 27th Street in Billings. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.