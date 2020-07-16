Mark H. Miller
Mark H. Miller

Mark H. Miller

November 8, 1955 – July 13, 2020

Mark H. Miller, 64, formerly of Billings, Montana, recently of the Clackamas community, died Monday morning, July 13, 2020, at his home. Private Cremation Rites Held at Hoyt Crematory in Forest Grove, Oregon. Arrangements are entrusted to Tualatin Valley Funeral Alternatives in Beaverton.

