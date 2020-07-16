Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Mark H. Miller, 64, formerly of Billings, Montana, recently of the Clackamas community, died Monday morning, July 13, 2020, at his home. Private Cremation Rites Held at Hoyt Crematory in Forest Grove, Oregon. Arrangements are entrusted to Tualatin Valley Funeral Alternatives in Beaverton.