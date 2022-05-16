Mark Kerrick Murray passed away Tuesday May 3, in Kalispell, MT. Mark (or "Murray"/"Mur" to his friends) lived life on his own terms. He was often the loudest and funniest in the room and always had a story to tell. He never took things too seriously and usually found a way to get a laugh out of you. He maintained friendships for over 50 years with the Billings kids he grew up with, his co-workers at Burlington Northern Railroad and with his community at Lost Prairie.

Murray was born December 27, 1956, in Missoula, Montana, to Jim and Joanne Murray and was their second child and only boy. In 1986, Murray joined the Navy where he was a mechanic on the USS Ranger during the Gulf War.

In 1989, Murray retired from the Navy and became a mechanic with BNR, staying there for over 30 years. While this was his career, it wasn't his true passion. He didn't work to live, he worked to skydive. He spent over 30 years making jumps and even got some family members to join him. You'd be hard pressed to name a drop zone he didn't jump at. Skydiving gave him countless memories, amazing adventures and numerous friends!

Mark is preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his three sisters: Sandy, Stacy and Stephanie; four nieces: Torian, Kylie, Jessica and Sara; two nephews: Samuel and Jacob; and two grand-nieces: Abigail and Madison; as well as his former wife, Brenda Butler, her children: Carson Butler, Lindsey (Brett) Carter; and grandchildren: Noah and Lily Carter; He is also survived by numerous friends that turned into family.

The family would like to acknowledge all his friends and neighbors for their kindness, their generosity, and the impact they made on Murray throughout his life. He loved his community, and will be missed.

Blue Skies, Murray.