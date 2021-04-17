Mark L. Holmes, 57, of Billings, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Mark was born on May 25, 1963, in Billings, MT to John Warren and Irene Holmes. He was the youngest of four children. Mark graduated from Billings Senior High School, in the class of 1981. Mark also met Debbie Besel in 1981, in which love was immediately found. They were then married on August 18, 1984. From this union one child was born, Zach.

Mark worked for the City of Billings, Public Works Water Department from 1985 to 2019, last position as manager. He was an amazing family man and loved his family fiercely. Mark was an avid fan of all that Zach did, from baseball, archery competitions to hunting. He never missed any of it. The two were best friends and they were always up to something. Mark was an avid hunter, camper and loved riding the side x side...the faster the better.

In March of 2017 Mark was diagnosed with colon cancer and fought the battle valiantly. In the end his heart gave in to a heart attack. He was a fighter and always had a positive outlook on life. He faced every new challenge with unwavering courage, strength and optimism.