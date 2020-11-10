Mark Louis Simon, Sr.

After Mark graduated from Casco High School, he joined the US Air Force in 1951 and for the next four years he was stationed at multiple bases during and after the Korean War. While stationed at Fairchild AFB in Spokane, Washington, he met Phyllis Herzog at a restaurant where they were sitting at the lunch counter and a big June bug flew in and landed on him, she removed it and that was the beginning of their 46-year relationship. On June 10, 1954 they were married at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Lincoln, Wisconsin.

After the Air Force, Mark provided well for his family while working as a car salesman, construction worker, truck driver, railroad brakeman, and flight instructor. Some of the places Mark was employed was American Breeder's Association, State Battery, Boeing Corporation, Dick Block Construction, Great Northern, Burlington Northern and finally retiring from BNSF railroad. Mark also found the time to get his pilot's license and earned his flight instructor credentials so he could teach future pilots in Billings and Glendive, Montana. Mark loved to find, restore and sell many 'diamonds in the rough' antique cars and was a member of the Billings Roaring 20's Car Club. He was also a lifelong member of the BPOE Elks and American Legion in Great Falls, Billings, and Glendive, serving on many committees and boards and attaining Exalted Ruler in the Elks. He also enjoyed golfing, skiing, singing in the church choir, and playing his trumpet. As many of his friends and family knew, Mark could talk to complete strangers and they would be his lifelong friend after a 15-minute conversation. He loved to laugh, tell stories, visiting with people and excelled in eating while maintaining his thin physique.