Mark McManus
Mack McManus, 78, passed away at home in Billings on Oct. 29, 2021 with family by his side. Mack retired in 2018 after a 40+ year cable TV career in Montana and Washington state.

A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Smith West Chapel, 304 W 34th St. Billings, followed by a luncheon.

For a complete obituary please visit the Smith Funeral Chapels website.

