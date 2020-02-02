Mark Roland Lenhardt passed peacefully into Heaven on Jan. 22, 2020, after a brief illness. He lived 70 years, 61 of which were confined to a wheelchair.

Mark was born on Nov. 19, 1949, in Billings to Frederick and Helen M. Lenhardt. He was disabled as a small boy from complications from brain surgery. He happily lived with his parents and sister on the family farm for about half his life.

Mark attended Elder Grove School, then later, the Center for Handicapped Children at what is now MSU-Billings. Mark was the 1961 Easter Seal Child for Yellowstone County. He later transitioned into many Billings group homes, finally settling at the Lewis Group Home, where he was lovingly cared for. Mark attended COR Enterprises for 44 years, and was their longest client. Mark was well known for his happy disposition, a smile that encompassed his whole face, the ability to sing with gusto any song he knew, and his favorite phrases such as, ‘That's a true fact, Jack, and I'm sticking to it!’

Mark's interests included anything Star Trek or Star Wars, watching movies, playing card games, and airplanes. He loved outings to ballgames, dances, and restaurants. Mark was a regular participant in the Special Olympics, and was very proud of his ribbons and medals. He also enjoyed a good game of bowling on Saturday mornings.