WASHINGTON — Mark S Blackbird, 49, of Redmond, WA slipped the bonds of this life on Oct. 9, 2019 as he was leaving for work.
He was born to James and Connie Blackbird on May 19, 1970 in San Diego CA. He grew up in Roundup and Billings.
He was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents, Steve and Barbara Blackbird, and Mark and Helen Lacey.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his mother of Redmond WA, his only sibling, Jaime Blackbird and spouse, Dani, of Sodertalje, Sweden, extended family and friends.
Mark's full obituary can be viewed at: www.elementalnw.com.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held later in the year.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.