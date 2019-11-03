{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — Mark S Blackbird, 49, of Redmond, WA slipped the bonds of this life on Oct. 9, 2019 as he was leaving for work.

He was born to James and Connie Blackbird on May 19, 1970 in San Diego CA. He grew up in Roundup and Billings.

He was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents, Steve and Barbara Blackbird, and Mark and Helen Lacey.

He is survived by his mother of Redmond WA, his only sibling, Jaime Blackbird and spouse, Dani, of Sodertalje, Sweden, extended family and friends.

Mark's full obituary can be viewed at: www.elementalnw.com.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held later in the year.

