Mark Stewart

Mark attended school in Billings at Burlington, Will James, and West High. In 1971, Mark joined the U.S. Navy. After returning home, he dealt poker at the Jubilee Lounge for a few years. He briefly went to work as a land man in the oil industry before beginning a career in welding. This vocation took him to different states throughout the U.S. where he worked on several nuclear power plants. Mark's first marriage to Tanya Mayne ended in the early 80's. In 1987, Mark married Cherry Bartlett and gained two bonus children, Beth and Jason, whom he loved very much. While living in Cherryfield, Maine, Mark and Cherry raised numerous German Shepherd dogs which were very dear to him. For several years, the two operated a successful Christmas wreath business. They were divorced in 2004 and Mark returned to Billings to be near his family. He continued his welding profession at the local refineries before retiring.