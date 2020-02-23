Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Mark W. Fowler, Jr., 45, of Billings, died in Broomfield, Colorado, on Feb. 14, 2020. Mark was born on Aug. 31, 1974, in Conrad, Montana, to Jurine (Klieve) and Mark W. Fowler, Sr. Mark was a talented chef at Jake’s Downtown for many years.