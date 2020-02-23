Mark W. Fowler
Mark W. Fowler

Mark W. Fowler, Jr., 45, of Billings, died in Broomfield, Colorado, on Feb. 14, 2020. Mark was born on Aug. 31, 1974, in Conrad, Montana, to Jurine (Klieve) and Mark W. Fowler, Sr. Mark was a talented chef at Jake’s Downtown for many years.

A Memorial Celebration will be held from 3-4 p.m., Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 at Hope United Methodist Church with a Dinner Reception to follow. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Our Families to view full obit and leave messages for the family

