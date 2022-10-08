Mark Wayne Guenthner, 55, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, at his home.

Mark was born on Feb. 14, 1967, in Stoughton, Massachusetts, to John and Nancy Guenthner.

Mark was self-employed as a Marketing/Analytics Executive. He graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1985 and went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Montana State University Billings and his Master’s degree from Georgetown University. After working for several years, Mark decided to become self-employed and eventually settled in Phoenix.

Everyone who knew Mark felt his big heart and giving nature. Mark had a deep passion for people and animals, and was always the first to lend a helping hand. He had a deep love for his family. He worried about them, rooted for them, protected them, resented them, forgave them and always kept on loving them. Although Mark did not have children of his own, he loved his nieces and nephews as if they were his own. He never missed an opportunity to ask how they were and cheer them on during all of their endeavors. He was our biggest cheerleader in life. He saw in us what we often did not see in ourselves.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, John Guenthner; and his best friend and brother in life, Duane Holsen. Surviving his death are his mother Nancy of Billings; brother Kevin (Carolyn) of Billings; sisters Sherry Parks (Doug) of Boise, Idaho, Beverly Mower of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Rhonda Dark (Eric) of Greensboro, North Carolina; nieces and nephews, Megan Osler (JP), Kasey Irving (Patrick), Parker Martin, RJ Mower, Nicole McCuen (Riley), Khalon Martin, Shaeleigh Mower and Lauren Guenthner; great-nieces and nephews Taren, Emily, Riley and Connor; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mark will be desperately missed by all those he left behind. He was one of a kind and, for those of us who were lucky enough to know him, we were truly blessed. Fly high, Mark! We will find comfort in knowing you are in heaven and in the arms of Dad and Duane.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings. There will be a reception after the service, followed by the burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave., Billings.

