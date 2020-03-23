Mark Wayne Rumph

April 29, 1961 - March 14, 2020
In his final moments, Mark was surrounded by the people in his life he loved most. He is survived by friends and family, Cindy Rumph; Robert and Patty Elam; children Elise, Mark, and Faith; four grandchildren; two sisters and five brothers and families.
In 1978, Mark dedicated himself by water baptism to his faith as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. This all on its own made Mark's family of Brothers and Sisters grow exponentially. Mark would ardently preach the 'good news of Jehovah's kingdom' in the public preaching work, and would tell anyone with a listening ear of the hope he had in the Resurrection found in John 5:28-29.
Memorial service will be scheduled later.
