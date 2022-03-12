Mark Wesley Keller

One of the good guys was called home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Mark Keller, 69, of Billings, was born on Dec. 19, 1952, to George and Ellatena “Tena” Keller. He graduated from Billings West High School in 1971 and married the love of his life in 1974.

Mark worked in the beer business for over 40 years and has been employed with Intermountain Distributing since 1985. He truly enjoyed all the relationships he formed over the years with both his co-workers and his accounts. Everyone he knew was a friend.

Mark's pride and joy was his family. Nothing put a bigger smile on his face than being involved in their lives. Whether it was their sports, their jobs or family events, he was ALWAYS there!

Mark was notorious for all the special little things he did for those he loved. If you know him, then you know. He will be remembered by how he made you feel and that contagious smile.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah “Debbie” Keller; son, Kevin (April) Keller; daughter, Kristin (Jason) Pinter; mother, Tena Christensen; stepfather, Harlow Christensen; stepsisters, Paige Clendenin and Kelly Erickson. Mark is also survived by his four grandchildren who were at the center of his world. They are Jaxon and Jaron Pinter, and Kyra and Kinley Keller.

Preceding him in death was his father, George Keller; sister, Deborah C. Keller; grandparents Andreas and Jacobina Reich; grandparents Pete and Mary Keller; plus many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of his life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, at American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Ave. A reception will follow at the Knights of Columbus, located at 2216 Grand Ave.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Montana Hope Project, PO Box 5927, Helena MT 59604, www.montanahope.org.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.