Mark William Steinmetz, beloved son of Melvin and Maxine Steinmetz passed away in his home. Mark was born prematurely on June 12th, 1961 and was not expected to live, but he defied all odds and led a successful independent life.

Mark graduated in 1980 from Laurel Senior High School, and worked in the Billings area since graduation. He loved going to work at Pizza Hut on Grand and retired after 32 years of service.

Mark was an inspiration to everyone who knew him, and many who did not. The disabilities he was born with were never a hindrance to anything he wanted to do in life, and he never complained. He loved his movies, old tv shows, popcorn… and cigars.

He loved his family and they all adored him. He is survived by his mother, Maxine Steinmetz; sisters: Belinda Holloway, Edith (Steve) Rodgers, Teri Reichert; brothers: Duane (Gwen) Steinmetz, Jesse (Renae) Steinmetz, and Joel Steinmetz; and many nieces and nephews.

He will be missed.

Funeral services will be held at St. Anthony's Parish at 700 3rd Avenue, Laurel Montana at 10 a.m. Saturday September 24th. Burial will immediately follow where his Urn will be placed with his father Melvin Steinmetz in the Laurel Cemetery. Donations may be sent in his name to Disabled American Veterans.

God Bless you Dear Mark. Your great wit, positive loving attitude and easy laugh was the joy of our family.