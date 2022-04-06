Marko John Michunovich born to John & Catherine Michunovich on July 27, 1949 in Billings, MT passed away in San Francisco on March 31.
He is survived by his loving wife Zlata, daughter Ana & husband Aaron Winterstern, son Alexander, sister Mary Ann Jenkins, brother Mike, aunts Nat Drakulich and Beverly Stanisich and their families. Marko was a loving husband, father and friend. Honoring his wishes, there will be no services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.