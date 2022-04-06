 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marko John Michunovich

  • 0
Marko John Michunovich

Marko John Michunovich born to John & Catherine Michunovich on July 27, 1949 in Billings, MT passed away in San Francisco on March 31.

He is survived by his loving wife Zlata, daughter Ana & husband Aaron Winterstern, son Alexander, sister Mary Ann Jenkins, brother Mike, aunts Nat Drakulich and Beverly Stanisich and their families. Marko was a loving husband, father and friend. Honoring his wishes, there will be no services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Lose yourself in the top workout songs of all time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News