Marko John Michunovich born to John & Catherine Michunovich on July 27, 1949 in Billings, MT passed away in San Francisco on March 31.

He is survived by his loving wife Zlata, daughter Ana & husband Aaron Winterstern, son Alexander, sister Mary Ann Jenkins, brother Mike, aunts Nat Drakulich and Beverly Stanisich and their families. Marko was a loving husband, father and friend. Honoring his wishes, there will be no services.