Marlene Ann Agnew, born March 9, 1938 in Beach, ND, passed away on Oct. 10, 2019 in Billings.
Marlene lived the majority of her life in Montana. She and her husband, Tom, were able to travel to many wonderful places in the world, but she was happiest when she was spending time with her family. Family was the most important thing in the world to her. She took great pride in being a mother and grandmother and loved all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren immensely. She loved nothing more than watching her grandchildren participate in various activities and just being with them.
Marlene was an elementary school teacher for many years and made many lifelong friends at the various schools where she taught. She loved spending time with those friends and her Domino’s and McDonald’s groups. Her friends brought her great joy and many years of happiness. Her humor and love were shared with everyone who knew her. She had a strong Catholic faith which she leaned on her entire life. It brought her a sense of peace in her final hours.
Marlene is survived by her husband of 35 years, Tom Agnew of Billings. She was previously married to Jim Owens and is survived by their five children, Brad (Dorothy) Owens, Missoula, Shawn (Jedd) Parker, Sammamish, Wash., Deanna (Will) Beadnell, Salineville, Ohio, Michelle Owens, NYC, Brian (Alex) Owens, Camas, WA. She is also survived by stepdaughter, Jennifer Agnew (Brian Bertazon), Riverview, FL, brother Dale Fasching (Linda) Billings, 18 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Marion Fasching and brother, LeRoy Fasching.
Don’t worry, we will all stick together. We know you got your mojo back and you can rest easy because the ironing is finally done!
A service is planned for summer 2020.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to an organization that supports children would be something Marlene would love.
