Marlene Ann Doerr Cushing of Billings, passed peacefully on July 30th in her home with family present. A daughter of parents Alfred A. and Mollie (Frickel) Doerr, she was born and educated through high school in Lovell, WY. Marlene was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lovell. She graduated from the University of Wyoming earning Bachelor of Science with Honor and Master of Science degrees in Chemistry. A post-graduate Master Degree in Guidance and Counseling was completed at MSU-Billings.

Marlene began her career in education at Billings Senior High School where she taught regular, enriched, and chemistry II classes. She served as co-sponsor for Pep Club, Junior Class, Zonta Girls Club, and Science Club. Marlene was an active member of professional education organizations National, Montana, and Billings Education Associations, Kappa Delta Pi, educational honorary, National Science Teachers Association, and American Chemical Society. She often served as topic presenter at NSTA and ACS national conventions. Marlene was a recipient of a Woodrow Wilson Summer Institute Fellowship in High School Chemistry at Princeton University in 1986. She was awarded a 1989-90 Fulbright Teacher Exchange to King Edmund Secondary School in England, United Kingdom. Upon her return to BSHS, she received a 1993 International Teacher Fellowship Exchange to Seymour High School near Melbourne in Victoria, Australia. Her husband, Robert (Bob), accepted a position as computer specialist with U.S. DODDS (Dept. of Defense Dependent Schools) beginning Autumn Term 1995 at the NATO Support of Command Post near Stuttgart, Germany. Marlene retired from teaching chemistry at BSHS June, 1996 to join Bob in Germany for the remainder of the 1990's. Marlene was employed part-time with the DODDS high school AVID science tutorial program. Marlene and Bob treasured their decade of living/teaching overseas and the opportunity to travel extensively to 30 foreign countries. They made lasting friendships with teachers, students, and villagers of host countries. Marlene enjoyed writing travelogues about their adventures illustrated by Bob's photography.