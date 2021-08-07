Marlene Ann Doerr Cushing of Billings, passed peacefully on July 30th in her home with family present. A daughter of parents Alfred A. and Mollie (Frickel) Doerr, she was born and educated through high school in Lovell, WY. Marlene was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lovell. She graduated from the University of Wyoming earning Bachelor of Science with Honor and Master of Science degrees in Chemistry. A post-graduate Master Degree in Guidance and Counseling was completed at MSU-Billings.
Marlene began her career in education at Billings Senior High School where she taught regular, enriched, and chemistry II classes. She served as co-sponsor for Pep Club, Junior Class, Zonta Girls Club, and Science Club. Marlene was an active member of professional education organizations National, Montana, and Billings Education Associations, Kappa Delta Pi, educational honorary, National Science Teachers Association, and American Chemical Society. She often served as topic presenter at NSTA and ACS national conventions. Marlene was a recipient of a Woodrow Wilson Summer Institute Fellowship in High School Chemistry at Princeton University in 1986. She was awarded a 1989-90 Fulbright Teacher Exchange to King Edmund Secondary School in England, United Kingdom. Upon her return to BSHS, she received a 1993 International Teacher Fellowship Exchange to Seymour High School near Melbourne in Victoria, Australia. Her husband, Robert (Bob), accepted a position as computer specialist with U.S. DODDS (Dept. of Defense Dependent Schools) beginning Autumn Term 1995 at the NATO Support of Command Post near Stuttgart, Germany. Marlene retired from teaching chemistry at BSHS June, 1996 to join Bob in Germany for the remainder of the 1990's. Marlene was employed part-time with the DODDS high school AVID science tutorial program. Marlene and Bob treasured their decade of living/teaching overseas and the opportunity to travel extensively to 30 foreign countries. They made lasting friendships with teachers, students, and villagers of host countries. Marlene enjoyed writing travelogues about their adventures illustrated by Bob's photography.
Marlene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Billings where she participated in the Senior Choir for many years and where she and her husband were married in 1984. Marlene's life was highlighted by family, faith, friendships, travel, gardening, and playing piano. Preceding her in death are her parents and sisters, Irene Little of Cody, WY, Karen Pina of Redlands, CA. sister Josie (Lowell) Earl of Redlands, CA, step son James Cushing; Marlene is survived by her husband, Robert R. (Bob) Cushing of Billings; niece Bette Jo Hardee of Charlotte. NC; great-nephew Corey (Cindy) Hardee and children Emma and Cameron of Charlotte, NC; stepdaughters Leslie (Brian) McNeil of Great Falls and Kaye (Roy) Weikum of Valier; stepsons Rob Cushing (Becky) of Grass Range, and Ken Cushing (D'Juana) of Billings and families; and god-daughter, Suzanne (Walters) Cummings of Big Fork.
Marlene's family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Dr. Luis Scott, Cardiologist at Mayo Clinic, Dr, Budge, Cardiologist and Dr. Gershner Internal Medicine at Billings Clinic; Billings Clinic Nurses/staff; St, Johns United Home Health and Hospice staff.
A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at Sixth and Grand Avenue in Billings on Sept 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. with the Pastor Dan Rinderknecht officiating. Graveside committal and interment shall follow at Mountview Cemetery in the Doerr Family Plot. Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in Marlene's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, Trinity Lutheran Church and School, or to a charity of choice. Remembrances may be shared with the family by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com.
