Marlene Deloris (Joki) Siewert, 89, of Golden Valley, Minnesota, and formerly of the Chetek area passed away on Wednesday, April 6, at the Covenant Living Home in Golden Valley, Minnesota. Marlene was born on January 24, 1933, in Red Lodge, Montana the daughter of Matt and Bertha (Ranta) Joki.She attended the Fox School in Red Lodge; after graduation, she worked at the Western Union in Billings, Montana. She was married to Clarence Siewert for 50 years, who passed away on Jan 5, 2009. Marlene was actively involved in her church, including helping with Sunday School, Christmas Pageants, and Children's Choir. After retirement, she was very active in the Chetek American Legion Auxiliary.
Marlene is survived by her sisters Olivia (Milan) Ganser and Ilsa Dawson, brother Richard (Linda) Joki, son Mark (Robin) Siewert, and daughters Bernetta (Kevin) Mapes, and Margo Siewert. Marlene is preceded in death by her parents, brother Michael Joki, sister Betty (Bill) Haddow, husband, and daughter Paula Siewert.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 25, at 11:30 a.m. at the Prairie Lake Covenant Church. Marlene's family will greet visitors beginning at 10:30 a.m. and continue until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. www.burnham-ours.com.
