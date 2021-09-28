Marlene Dolechek, 82, of Laurel, MT passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2021 with her two daughters by her side.

Marlene was born on Dec. 14, 1938 to Henry and Pauline Walter outside of Laurel, MT (Hesper Rd). She was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church in Laurel. After graduating from Laurel HS class of 1956, she embarked on her greatest adventure - marrying her high school sweetheart, Elmer Dolechek. That same year she went from “Mrs.” to “Mom”

Known to many around Laurel as “Mrs. D,” she was LHS's infamous Study Hall Monitor from 1978 to 1998 (“Hats off and get it quiet!”). In her early years of becoming an LHS icon, she was also Cheerleading Advisor. “Mrs. D” adored each of her many students from her years at Laurel High School.

Along with her quick wit and humor, Marlene was an exceptional cook with a skill for baking matched only by the love she put into each recipe. When it came to cooking, she was a force to be reckoned with.