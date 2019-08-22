POWELL, Wyo — Marlene Flynn Gallagher, 81, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her home in Powell. Services will be held Saturday, August 31, at 11 a.m., at Hope Lutheran Church, at the corner of Cary Street and Ave. H in Powell. A reception will be held at the Yellowstone Building on the Northwest College Campus immediately following the service.
A full obituary may be viewed at www.thompsonfuneral.net Condolences may be sent online to www.thompsonfuneral.net or to P.O. Box 807, Powell WY 82435
