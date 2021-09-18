 Skip to main content
Marlene Forster
Marlene Forster

Funeral mass for Marlene Forster on Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Celebration of life to follow at the family home.

