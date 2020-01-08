LOVELL, Wyo. — Marlene J. LaVe Florez, 71, passed away Jan. 4, 2020, at her home in Lovell, Wyoming. Marlene was born Feb. 5, 1948 to Jenny and Placido LaVe. She lived in Billings and attended school there.
She married Richard McCracken and born to this union were a son, Robert P. McCracken and a daughter, Brandee Lynn McCracken. They were the love of her life.
Marlene loved music and loved to dance. She could listen to music for hours.
Her pride was her grandchildren: Sasha McCracken, Julian Wolf, and Zane McCracken. She loved them so much and was proud of them. She also had five step-grandchildren, one passed away. They were very dear to her. Her grandchildren meant everything to her. She loved her family and two nieces meant a lot to her, Carlene and Chris.
Marlene later married Ernest Florez and they spent 22 years together.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Placido and Jenny LaVe; daughter Brandee McCracken; son Robert McCracken; brothers, Albert, Joe, Mike, Roger, Dan, and Dave; sisters, Helen and Genevieve; and grandson Tony.
She is survived by her husband Ernest Florez; sisters, Marcy Shea and Betty Franks; brother Lewis LaVe; sister-in-law Chercha Moreno; brother-in-law Frank Florez; three stepchildren, Sabrina (Sherman) Warner, Rachel (Colt) Street, and Julisa; seven Grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held later. Haskell Funeral Home is overseeing arrangements.
