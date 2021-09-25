Marlin Chauncey Waylander finished his journey on Aug. 4, 2021, at the age of 91 years. He was born on Oct. 4, 1929, to Chauncey and Selma (Moe) in Minneapolis. He was confirmed and later married at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. They were married for 69 years. After Roosevelt High, he attended the University of Minnesota, served in the Navy as a hospital corpsman, and graduated with a degree in business administration from Denver University.

Marlin and Joy moved to Billings in 1962 and, together, raised four children: Laurie, Gary, Gregg and David. He worked for Dixon Paper for 16 years, then moved and bought a coin-operated business in Livingston. After retiring in 1988, they spent 30 years traveling and seeing the world. As one part of those adventures, Marlin was a national director for Holiday Ramblers RV Club.

Marlin loved music all his life. He sang in church choirs for 70 years, with the Navy Bluejackets, the Billings Symphony Chorale, the Bozeman Symphony Chorale, the Kiwanichords, and Denver Men's Chorus. He played his violin with his daughter and granddaughters and for many nursing homes. He was a faithful member of American Lutheran Church and the Billings Kiwanis. Marlin was well known for his smile, curious mind, telling stories and bragging about his family.