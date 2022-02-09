Marlis Marie (Porter) Bufford passed away in her home in Billings on Feb. 5, 2022. Marlis was born to Vilmer and Dela (Doerr) Porter in Lovell, WY on June 13, 1942. She moved with her family to the Denver area when she was 13. She moved to Billings in 2003.
She is survived by daughters Lisa Bufford and Christie Walsh (Larry), six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and her sister Dorothy Griffith of Vermont. She is proceeded in death by daughter Laureen Pipes. A celebration of her life will be held in June.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.