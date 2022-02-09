 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marlis Marie (Porter) Bufford

Marlis Marie (Porter) Bufford passed away in her home in Billings on Feb. 5, 2022. Marlis was born to Vilmer and Dela (Doerr) Porter in Lovell, WY on June 13, 1942. She moved with her family to the Denver area when she was 13. She moved to Billings in 2003.

She is survived by daughters Lisa Bufford and Christie Walsh (Larry), six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and her sister Dorothy Griffith of Vermont. She is proceeded in death by daughter Laureen Pipes. A celebration of her life will be held in June.

