Marlyn Eileen Roth Ewald

Marlyn Eileen Roth Ewald of Billings was born Feb 28, 1923, in Richey, MT, to Frank and Clara (Graber) Roth. She passed away Aug 20, 2021, at her home.

Marlyn is survived by her daughters: Debra Peterson (husband Clark) and Janet Lausch; grandsons: Joseph and Daniel Peterson, and Jared, Caleb, and Kenan Lausch, and their families. She is also survived by two of her five sisters, numerous extended family members, and a host of friends and former students.

A Celebration of Marlyn's life will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 S Shiloh Road in Billings. To read a full obituary, please go to cfgbillings.com.

