 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marlys Louise Augenstein Halverson
0 entries

Marlys Louise Augenstein Halverson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marlys Louise Augenstein Halverson, 86, passed away Dec. 3, 2020 at her home in Reedsport, Oregon. She was predeceased by her husband Ron, son Scott, and grandson Marc. She is survived by her daughters Diane Krivec (Mick), Barbara Phipps (Ted), Marcie Murphy, Nancy Moore, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to South Coast Hospice in Coos Bay, Oregon.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News