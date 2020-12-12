Marlys Louise Augenstein Halverson, 86, passed away Dec. 3, 2020 at her home in Reedsport, Oregon. She was predeceased by her husband Ron, son Scott, and grandson Marc. She is survived by her daughters Diane Krivec (Mick), Barbara Phipps (Ted), Marcie Murphy, Nancy Moore, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to South Coast Hospice in Coos Bay, Oregon.