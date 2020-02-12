Marshall "Marney" Anguiano Sr., 86, was called to heaven on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. He was born May 8, 1933, in Billings.

Marney had many activities and hobbies that always involved the outdoors. He was known for his very kind heart and was known to love all animals dearly. He served in the Army during the Korean war and was honorably discharged in December 1961. He was very proud to have served his country.

Marney is survived by his children: Malinda Anguiano Logan, Alvin "Wally" Anguiano, Marshall "Weedie" Anguiano Jr., Barb Anguiano Eakins, Claudette Anguiano Spear; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and his sister Eloise Martinez.

A memorial will be held on a later date at the Laurel Veteran National Cemetery. The family would like to thank all of his good neighbors in Huntley, the staff of Parkview Care Center, staff of Compassus Hospice and especially his favorite nurse, Tony.

"God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you and whispered ‘come to me.’ A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best."

