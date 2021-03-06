Martha Albina Kroft, 82, of Laurel, Montana, received her heart's desire to meet her Lord and Savior in the early moments of Feb. 28, 2021.

Her presence was replaced by peace.

Martha is already missed by her husband of 61 years, Dennis; her children JoLynn (Stephen) Brown, Todd (Amanda) Kroft, Kim (Boyd) Vopel, and Michael (Nicole) Kroft; 19 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four siblings and many others.

A Memorial Celebration will be Monday, March 15, 2 p.m., at Word of Life Fellowship, 1737 King Ave W, Billings. If unable to attend Dennis and family would welcome a call or visit.

Martha's love of sewing was shown in recent years by helping to purchase treadle sewing machines for women in Tanzania, Africa through Neema Village providing opportunity for them to become self sufficient. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given through Word of Life Fellowship to this project.

