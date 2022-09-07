Martha Ann (Overturf) Bowman

Martha (Martie) Ann Bowman was born October 15, 1933 and passed away peacefully March 19 at 88 years old. Martie is survived by her children: Janice Knox, Martin Bowman, Greg Bowman; as well as her sister Nancy Mullenburg Joyce Bird and her brother Roger Overturf. Martie is proceeded in death by her husband of 68 years John A. Bowman, her sister Betty Mullenburg, Lorraine Anderson, Donna Lane and her brother Charles Overturf.
There will be a Memorial Service Saturday September 10 at 10 a.m. at Cremation and Funeral Gallery located at 29, 8th Street West Billings MT.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.