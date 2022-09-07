Martha Ann (Overturf) Bowman

Martha (Martie) Ann Bowman was born October 15, 1933 and passed away peacefully March 19 at 88 years old. Martie is survived by her children: Janice Knox, Martin Bowman, Greg Bowman; as well as her sister Nancy Mullenburg Joyce Bird and her brother Roger Overturf. Martie is proceeded in death by her husband of 68 years John A. Bowman, her sister Betty Mullenburg, Lorraine Anderson, Donna Lane and her brother Charles Overturf.