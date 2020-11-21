Martha C. O'Donnell Balestra joined Our Father in Heaven on Oct. 31, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fl. She was 94 years old and is survived by her husband Larry (99 years young), her children, spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Jim, Niki and Jennifer Balestra, Sheri and Michael Tullis and their children Matthew and (Mary) Ashley (Ryan Dowell), daughter Barbara and great grandchildren Wyatt, Sydney, Patrick and Hanna Dowell.

Martha graduated from Billings Senior High School and Carroll College in Helena, Montana. where she earned her RN degree. After graduation Martha joined the US Army nursing corps and was assigned to Madigan Hospital, Ft. Lewis, Washington. It was there that she met her future husband, Larry Balestra assigned to the Army Dental Corps.

Martha and her dear friend, Ruth Benoit established the Billings Clinic Chemotherapy department at the Deaconess Hospital under the guidance of Dr. Twido. She enjoyed reading, quilting and making new friends.

The burial and celebration of life mass will be held a later date.