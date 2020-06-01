On May 15, 2020, Martha Connelly Zauher of Florence, Montana passed away at the age of 75.
Martha was born on June 25, 1944 in the Bronx, NYC to Ed and Joan Gallagher. When she was still young, her folks moved to Scotch Plains, New Jersey, where she grew up with her younger brothers, Richard and Andy. Martha went to Mount Saint Mary's High School and graduated from Trinity College in Vermont where she majored in Education and Literature. Eventually, she earned her Master's Degree in Education with a Principal's Endorsement from Montana State University in Billings.
Martha met John Zauher of Redding, California, while they were both living in Denver, Colorado. Martha's eclectic nature drew her and John together with her love of literature, poetry, music, theatre and film. They built a life and family together during their almost 52-year marriage, moving to Billings, Montana, in 1981 where they raised their two sons, Dylan and Neil.
Martha served for 32 years in the Billings Catholic School system as a principal and master teacher. She was especially proud of her 1991 Golden Apple award. The impact that Martha had on her students is hard to measure. She had a unique relationship with her students, above all, those most vulnerable. Her love of literature was passed along to hundreds of kids as she taught the classics with the same passion for 37 years. She also directed plays for many years, introducing students to theatre in the Little Flower gym and igniting a love for stage/film in those students that was carried with them into adulthood.
Martha was known and dear to hundreds of friends, not only in Montana but across the country. She communicated with them regularly through social media, text and phone. They have responded to her death with deep sadness and recollections of her kindness, strength, intelligence, and that Bronx/Irish sense of humor.
Above all else, Martha loved her family. She was a friend and a confidant, a compassionate and understanding person. Although she meant so much to so many as a wife, mom, sister, friend and teacher, it was her role as Nanny to her grandchildren that brought her the most joy over the last 13 years. Like her father, Martha was a natural born storyteller, and when she talked about her grandchildren Cecelia, Quinn, Peyton and Sullivan, an irrepressible smile would move across her face and into her eyes. Pure happiness and the love of a grandma. We will miss you, Nanny.
Martha is survived by her husband, John Zauher; her oldest son Dylan Zauher and grandchildren Cecelia and Quinn; her youngest son Neil Zauher, daughter-in-law Samantha and grandchildren Peyton and Sullivan; her brothers Richie (Kathy) and Andy (Babette) Gallagher; her nieces and nephews Brendan, Liam, Kevin, Sarah, Andrew, and Mary; her brothers-in-law Joe (Michelle) and Jim (Leslie) Zauher; her sisters-in-law Ann (Gary) Miller and Barbara (Ron) Dykstra; her nieces and nephews Michael, Matthew, Ryan, David, Alayna, Ashley, Ben, and Jordan; and countless friends, students, and colleagues.
A private celebration of Martha's life will be held at a later date when conditions allow.
In lieu of flowers please send gifts to the Billings Catholic Schools Foundation using the following link: http://www.billingscatholicschoolsfoundation.org/ or call 406-252-0252. Donations will be used for students in need in the Billings Catholic School System.
