On May 15, 2020, Martha Connelly Zauher of Florence, Montana passed away at the age of 75.

Martha was born on June 25, 1944 in the Bronx, NYC to Ed and Joan Gallagher. When she was still young, her folks moved to Scotch Plains, New Jersey, where she grew up with her younger brothers, Richard and Andy. Martha went to Mount Saint Mary's High School and graduated from Trinity College in Vermont where she majored in Education and Literature. Eventually, she earned her Master's Degree in Education with a Principal's Endorsement from Montana State University in Billings.

Martha met John Zauher of Redding, California, while they were both living in Denver, Colorado. Martha's eclectic nature drew her and John together with her love of literature, poetry, music, theatre and film. They built a life and family together during their almost 52-year marriage, moving to Billings, Montana, in 1981 where they raised their two sons, Dylan and Neil.