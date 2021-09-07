Martha E. Ginther

Marha Elizabeth McDunn was born Nov. 29, 1935 in Great Falls, Montana, the sixth of eight children to Marie Margaret (Qunell) McDunn and LeRoy Henry McDunn. She grew up in Manchester before attending Central Catholic High School in Great Falls. She later earned her GED and went to work for Mountain Bell in 1967 until retiring in 1990.

Martha married William H. Aplin March 27, 1952 in Fort Benton, Montana. Together they had five children; they later divorced. Martha remarried Nov. 18, 1974 to Jerry Vacura in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada. Martha and Jerry moved to Billings in 1976 where she would live out the rest of her life. Jerry died in 1993. Martha later married Walter Merrill Ginther in Billings. Walter died in 1997.

Martha enjoyed making and collecting dolls, gardening, sewing and crafting, and playing games, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Martha is survived by three daughters, Joyce Behm (Dave) of Billings, Sue Kraeplin (Rik) of Columbus, Kim Myre (Dan Smrdel) of Seeley Lake; two sons, Kenneth Aplin (Ann) of Billings, Patrick Aplin (Karla) of Rapid City; one sister, Theresa Maki of Great Falls; two brothers, Eugene McDunn (Lula) of Great Falls, Michael McDunn (Sharon) of Billings. She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren; a passel of great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.