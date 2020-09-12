Martha L. Havercamp

Martha L. Haverkamp went to meet the Lord on September 9, 2020.
She was born in Ronan, Montana, to Alice Grund LeBrun and Louis F LeBrun on June 5, 1933. She married Peter H. Haverkamp Jr. in 1951. Pete preceded her in death in 1995.
She is survived by their six children: Victoria (Bill) Thompson, Emily (Elbert) Loomis, Karen Haverkamp, Nancy Haverkamp, P. David (Maxine) Haverkamp, and James (Paulette) Haverkamp. She has 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way. She resided at Joliet, Montana, for many years and was a valued member of the community.
Vigil 6:30 p.m. Monday at St. John's in Joliet. A Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, September 15, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church in Joliet and burial will be Thursday, September 17th at the Mountain View Cemetery in Ronan, MT. Condolences may be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
