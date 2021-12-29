Martha L. Wollenburg

Mom was an excellent seamstress. She sewed countless Birthright blankets, layettes and clothes for newborn babies of single mothers and her own children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She spent considerable time putting together banners with the Christ the King Altar Guild and offered her assistance decorating the church for holidays. She volunteered her musical services as Choir Director, Children's Choir Assistant, and church organist. She also taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. All these jobs earned her the title Church Lady from a small child at Christ the King Church.

However, the job she took most seriously was her role of being a mom to her seven children. Although, each of us kids gave her more than our share of a hard time growing up, her words of gratitude were always evident: “You kids were a blessing to me, and I never regretted having any of you. It's hard to believe your dad has been gone all these years, but I know I shall see him again. We'll have more fun than I can ever imagine.” On Christmas Day, shortly before midnight, the Holy Christ Child granted your wish and whispered softly in your ears: “Martha, …Come, for all is now ready” (Luke 14:17).