Martha Meghan Cranfill, 38, of Cody, passed away in Billings, MT on October 21.
She leaves behind her son Maddox, daughter Shepherd Mae and their father Ryan Schumacher, her parents, Steven and Dana Cranfill, daughter Macey Cranfill, sister Laura McNiven Cranfill, nieces Averi and Presley Jackson, nephew Isaac Jackson and their father Todd Jackson, Uncle Jack Cranfill, Uncle Todd and Aunt Mary Taggart, cousins Grant, Paige and Ian (Amy) Taggart and many, many Taggart cousins.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 7 at 10 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church. A full obituary is available at www.BallardFH.com.
