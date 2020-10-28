Martha Schneider Dorn
Martha Schneider Dorn, 86, passed away Oct. 24, 2020 at her home north of Hardin, Montana. She was born March 20, 1934 to John and Marie (Wuckert) Schneider on the White Horse Bench south of Laurel, Montana. She married George Dorn Sr. in 1952 and the couple farmed in the North Valley. Martha is survived by her husband of 68 years, her children Donna (Larry) Pierce, her sons George Jr. (Sheri) and Roger Dorn. Graveside services will be held Friday Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary is entrusted with the services.
