Martha Theresa Downey, age 86, passed away on January 21, in Billings, Montana. She was born on November 1, 1936, in Great Falls, Montana to Julian and Rachel (Voet) Laisnez. While she was married to James Downey, Tim was born into their family. They were later divorced.
Martha was a registered nurse and worked as an RN at St. James in Butte, Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, and at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafts, and collecting collectibles.
Her parents, brothers Mike and Julian, and sister Jo Stone preceded Martha in death. She is survived by her son Tim Downey; grandsons Justin and Cody Downey; brother Pat Laisnez; and sisters Polly Philips and Mary Lou Laisnez.
A Memorial Service will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel on Saturday, February 4, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. Martha's final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery.
