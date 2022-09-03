Martha Virginia Fox Davis, 89, died on August 31, in Billings at home from Parkinson's disease.

Martha was born March 21, 1933, in Park City, Montana, and is the daughter of Jacob and Elizabeth (Schreiner) Fox. She lived on the family farm in Park City, going to school at a little country school in Park City and in Laurel, Montana. She married Robert Davis in 1954, and they had three daughters, Terri, Julie and Wendy. They lived in Michigan for a few years where Martha worked for an Insurance Co. and then moved back to Billings in 1959. Robert and Martha later divorced.

Upon moving back to Billings, Martha worked as a clerk in the Court House and as a secretary at Allis Chalmers. She went to work at Midland Implement Company working there 35 years until she retired. While there she worked as a Secretary to the Owner and worked herself up to Manager of the Turf Division. During that time it was unheard of for women to have a job as a manager, so this was a huge accomplishment. She even got a write up in the Billings Gazette.

Martha was on a bowling league and played the organ for Mount Olive Lutheran Church for many years. She loved playing for all her children so they could sing along. And nothing was better than being invited to dinner when she was making Kraut Bierocks and Cinnamon Rolls.

After she retired, she enjoyed fishing with her longtime partner, Arnold Diechl, along with gardening, canning and she loved her flowers. She also helped raise her first great grandchild, where they enjoyed many bike rides, growing a giant cabbage and hiding monkeys in trees.

She also enjoyed quilting and sewing and a dish of ice cream before bed. She was a member of the AHSGR – American Historical Society of Germans from Russia serving as secretary for a time.

Martha is survived by her daughters: Terri Middlemist (Ross), Julie Kanning (Rick Albert), Wendy Davis; six grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren; her sister, Lila Fox Bohrer (Harold); and her brothers: Carl Fox (Gloria) and Robert Fox (Roberta).

Interment will be in the Laurel Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Services will be at St. John's Lutheran Church in Laurel at 11.30 a.m. Lunch at the church to immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (michaeljfox.org) or the Parkinson's Foundation (www.apdaparkinson.org).