Martin Albert Mohr

Martin Albert ‘Marty' Mohr passed away on July 16, 2021. He was born in Billings March 5, 1938, the son of Katherine Benner and John Mohr, Jr. He spent nearly his entire life on the family farm in Park City, MT. Martin graduated from Park City High School in 1956, completed a short auctioneering course and then spent a year in the Army at Fort Ord, CA.

Martin met Kathleen Weiss on a blind date and married her Nov. 26, 1960 in Helena, MT. They made their home in Park City where they farmed, raised cattle and raised four children. Martin was active in 4-H as a young man, served in the Montana Shorthorn Association, Park City Volunteer Fire department, auctioneered at civic events, and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Although Martin's adventures kept his family on their toes, he truly loved Kathy and his children and grandchildren. His love for his family never wavered. Martin was able to spend his last six months in the home of his daughter and son-in-law on his family farm. His last days were filled with family and love.