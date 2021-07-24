Martin Albert Mohr

Martin Albert ‘Marty' Mohr passed away on July 16, 2021. He was born in Billings March 5, 1938, the son of Katherine Benner and John Mohr, Jr. He spent nearly his entire life on the family farm in Park City, MT. Martin graduated from Park City High School in 1956, completed a short auctioneering course and then spent a year in the Army at Fort Ord, CA.
Martin met Kathleen Weiss on a blind date and married her Nov. 26, 1960 in Helena, MT. They made their home in Park City where they farmed, raised cattle and raised four children. Martin was active in 4-H as a young man, served in the Montana Shorthorn Association, Park City Volunteer Fire department, auctioneered at civic events, and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Although Martin's adventures kept his family on their toes, he truly loved Kathy and his children and grandchildren. His love for his family never wavered. Martin was able to spend his last six months in the home of his daughter and son-in-law on his family farm. His last days were filled with family and love.
Martin is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathleen; his daughter Sharon and her husband Wayne Roller, their children Adam Roller, Zachary and Seth Kober; his eldest son Douglas and his wife Surina and their daughters Leela and Sitara; his son Timothy and his wife Leslie Thomson and their daughter Abbey; and his youngest son Steven. Also surviving Martin are his sister Mary Ann Guenthner and brother Harold Mohr and his wife Sharon, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Monday July 19 with burial in the Park City Cemetery.
We want to thank everyone in Martin's community for their participation in his life as well as the St. Vincent staff who cared for his medical needs.
Memorials can be made in Martin's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Parsonage Fund, Park City, MT or to Special K Ranch, Columbus, MT.
