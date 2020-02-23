Martin and Nadine Mutch

After 66 years together, Mom and Dad went peacefully from this world to be with their loving Father. Of course, as was her practice, Mom went first on Feb. 15, 2020. Dad followed her shortly four days later on Feb. 19. The words “Martin, hurry up” could be heard the last days of Dad’s life.
Nadine was born in Great Falls on Oct. 20, 1933, the middle child of Harold and Daisy Genger. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ward. Nadine has three sisters: Patsy Barrett of Apache Junction, Arizona, and June and Connie Genger, both of Billings. She was also a favorite aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Martin was born in Lewistown on May 23, 1932, the youngest son of Scottish emigrants, George and Elizabeth Mutch. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bill; and sisters Agnes Lindseth and Elma Spoon.
They graduated from Fairfield High School as sweethearts, both attending the University of Montana. Their enthusiasm for Griz football never waned. While in college, they married on June 27, 1953.
Mom graduated with a degree in music education. Her passion for music was expressed through her teaching, as an organist, a choir director and a vocalist. As a master teacher, Nadine left a memorable touch. It was not uncommon to hear years later that she was a student’s “favorite.”
Mom was a lifelong learner. After retiring, she traveled to Egypt, floated the Grand Canyon, learned to make pottery, became a birdwatcher and was an avid gardener. She loved teaching, reading, singing, crossword puzzles, playing cards, making clam dip and shortbread cookies. She was also a "momma bear" who fiercely loved and protected her kids and grandkids.
Dad graduated with a degree in business administration. Throughout his career, Martin taught school, owned a small business, designed power systems and worked in the telecommunications industry.
Throughout his life, at work, at church or any social event, Martin was always approachable and called many a friend along the way. Dad loved driving his boat, bowling, golfing and greeting customers at The Brake Shop. One of Dad’s greatest joys was when the family was together, camping, playing games (especially cribbage!), and enjoying the holidays. Dad would do anything to support his kids and grandkids, and loved being involved in their lives in any way he could.
Mom and Dad, we are thankful you raised us as a family of faith and will always remember expressing that faith through sharing sacred music together and with others. We will always cherish our time at Canyon Ferry, and sing a longs around the piano, game time, family meal time and a host of other adventures! We have been blessed by the many years we had together. We love you dearly.
Celebration of life services for Martin and Nadine will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Grace United Methodist Church, 1935 Avenue B, in Billings. Burial services will be held by the family at a later date in Fairfield.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
