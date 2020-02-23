Martin and Nadine Mutch

After 66 years together, Mom and Dad went peacefully from this world to be with their loving Father. Of course, as was her practice, Mom went first on Feb. 15, 2020. Dad followed her shortly four days later on Feb. 19. The words “Martin, hurry up” could be heard the last days of Dad’s life.

Nadine was born in Great Falls on Oct. 20, 1933, the middle child of Harold and Daisy Genger. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ward. Nadine has three sisters: Patsy Barrett of Apache Junction, Arizona, and June and Connie Genger, both of Billings. She was also a favorite aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Martin was born in Lewistown on May 23, 1932, the youngest son of Scottish emigrants, George and Elizabeth Mutch. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bill; and sisters Agnes Lindseth and Elma Spoon.

They graduated from Fairfield High School as sweethearts, both attending the University of Montana. Their enthusiasm for Griz football never waned. While in college, they married on June 27, 1953.

Mom graduated with a degree in music education. Her passion for music was expressed through her teaching, as an organist, a choir director and a vocalist. As a master teacher, Nadine left a memorable touch. It was not uncommon to hear years later that she was a student’s “favorite.”

