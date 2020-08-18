× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Martin C. Mikkola (Marty), 89, passed away peacefully in his home in Billings surrounded by his loving family on August 11, 2020.

Martin was born on Nov. 10, 1930, to Waino and Vienna Mikkola in Columbus, Montana.

A Celebration of his Life and burial with Military Honors will be held at a later date. To view the obituary and share condolences please visit www.cfgbillings.com

