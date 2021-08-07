Martin Smith Lueck, 92, of Billings, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2021, at TenderNest. Martin served in the U.S. Army and worked as a carpenter in and around Billings. A full obituary is online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com .

Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 13, at Heights Family Funeral Home, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Walleyes Unlimited, P.O. Box 1891, Billings MT 59103, to help to teach kids how to fish. Heights Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.