Martin Smith Lueck, 92, of Billings, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2021, at TenderNest. Martin served in the U.S. Army and worked as a carpenter in and around Billings. A full obituary is online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 13, at Heights Family Funeral Home, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Walleyes Unlimited, P.O. Box 1891, Billings MT 59103, to help to teach kids how to fish. Heights Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.