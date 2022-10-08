Martin Tesdal, 82, of Laurel, Montana, passed away on September 30 after a tragic automobile accident. Martin was born on April 19, 1940 to Martin and Eleanor Tesdal in Portland, Oregon. After high school Martin joined the United States Navy and served four years honorably. He married Ellen Emerson and was blessed with three children: Tammy, Lori, and John.

Living in La Grande, Oregon he owned a successful business called Marty’s TV. In 1976 he joined the Forest Service and later transferred to the Bitterroot National Forest in Hamilton, Montana. In 2004 he married Judy Anderson and retired from Federal Service. The couple lived in Laurel, Montana for almost twenty years until Judy went to meet our Lord and Savior in June of this year.

Martin is survived by his three children: Tammy Garcia and husband Mike, John Tesdal and his wife Ariane and daughter Madeleine, Lori Hiniker and her husband Lee and their children, Heather Adams and husband Jesse Schmitt with children, Haylee, Preslee and Sawyer, Melissa Adams and husband Chase Boka with child, Riley. Martin is also survived by a beloved dog, Zoey.

Memorial service with a Military Honor Guard will be held at The Family Church in Laurel Montana on Friday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. Those unable to attend may watch the service streamed on the church’s website.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Salvation Army in Martin’s name.