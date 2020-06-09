Martina Marie Larson

She was born June 22, 1966 in Belcourt, North Dakota. Soon after her birth, she was adopted by Duaine and Alma Voigt and was welcomed lovingly into their growing family. Tina grew up on her family's ranch in Shields, North Dakota, where she grew a love for the ranching lifestyle and rodeo. She was a gifted barrel racer, which resulted in her traveling all over North America to compete. Being the second youngest of five children, Tina adapted a stubborn, yet playful and caring attitude that all who knew her came to love.

Tina was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her three children and embraced every moment with them. She was never one to back away from embarrassing her children, even up to the day she passed. There were few times when her house was empty; family and friends were always welcome in her home and she was always trying to feed & take care of you, even if you had just eaten. Though not given grandchildren during her time, she was blessed with two more souls to love, Luna and Lucca. Some would say she loved her dogs more than her children and fiancé. She didn't discriminate that they were not related by blood, or the fact that they were covered in fur, she spoiled and loved them as her own.